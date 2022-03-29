Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. 2,563,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,387. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.