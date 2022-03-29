Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. 18,302,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,197,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after buying an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $68,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,701,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

