West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WST opened at $406.65 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $275.68 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

