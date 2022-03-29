Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

