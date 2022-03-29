William Blair Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $423.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.41. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a twelve month low of $334.61 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $323,382,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

