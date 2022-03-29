WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

