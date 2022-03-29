Wolfe Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Alcoa stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

