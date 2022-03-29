WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,448. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

