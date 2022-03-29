Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $47,461.16 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $13.02 billion and approximately $274.60 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $47,461.16 or 1.00196963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011496 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.