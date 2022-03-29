X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,748.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $24,748.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

