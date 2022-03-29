XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,932,000.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.