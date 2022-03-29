Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 1,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

