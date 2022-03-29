Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Tops $0.0705

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $213,940.62 and $8,686.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.35 or 0.07159223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.34 or 0.99664072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

