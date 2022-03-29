YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading 7.1% Higher

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.26 and last traded at $61.12. 2,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,093,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.