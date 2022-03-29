Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. Arteris has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

