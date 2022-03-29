Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) to post $700.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.27 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $685.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 777,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,852. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

