Zacks: Analysts Expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enovix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99. Enovix has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

