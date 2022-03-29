Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.91 million. argenx reported sales of $167.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $124.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $446.56 million, with estimates ranging from $334.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 341.9% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,990. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average of $298.97. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

