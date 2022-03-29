Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

