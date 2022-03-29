Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will announce $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.44 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $290.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 602%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,771 shares of company stock worth $46,006,998. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. 66,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

