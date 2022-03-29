Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 11,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,434,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

