Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $13.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,221. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.58. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

