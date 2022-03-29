Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.46). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $307.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

