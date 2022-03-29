Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,635. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.20. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

