Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FFWM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,890. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

