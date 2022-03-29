Zacks: Brokerages Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 14,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $486.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

