Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.81 Million

Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will post $550.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. Redfin posted sales of $268.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Redfin stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 2,980,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Redfin has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,068,075. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.