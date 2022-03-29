Zacks Investment Research Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.