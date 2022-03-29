Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Sell

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

