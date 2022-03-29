Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

SMLP stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

