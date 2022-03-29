Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00399213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00094331 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007503 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

