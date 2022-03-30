$0.07 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, COO James Harkness bought 38,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,916. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOTV stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 215,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $653.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. Inotiv has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $60.66.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

