$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,185. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

