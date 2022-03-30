$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

K stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,762,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

