$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.03. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $106.16 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

