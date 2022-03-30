0x Market Capitalization Reaches $687.95 Million (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $687.95 million and $170.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

