$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Ultra Clean posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 250,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

