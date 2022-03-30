$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 2,749,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,589. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $212,142,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

