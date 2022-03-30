-$1.33 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.59). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($2.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

SAVE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

