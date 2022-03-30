$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

