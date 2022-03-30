$1.90 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

