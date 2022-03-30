10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). 10x Genomics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $1,460,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $111,655,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.59. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

