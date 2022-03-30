1,180 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.08.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $37.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.75. 226,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,063. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day moving average is $381.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

