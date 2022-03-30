$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) will report sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $24.83 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. 19,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,349.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,694,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

