$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to announce $16.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,501. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

