$19.02 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to announce $19.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.28 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $32.45 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,298. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

