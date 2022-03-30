$259.57 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report $259.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.34 million and the highest is $263.24 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 326,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $119.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

