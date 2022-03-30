$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.56. 158,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.