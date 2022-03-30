$324.97 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce $324.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.60 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $267.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Talos Energy.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $164,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. 19,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

