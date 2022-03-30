$4.43 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $3.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $17.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

